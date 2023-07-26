Jaylen Brown signs biggest NBA contract in history

After being upset in the Eastern Conference Finals by an underdog Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics made some off season moves to better their odds of making the 2024 NBA Finals a reason for Beantown to celebrate.

After moving Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics putting the finishing touches on their summer by extending the supermax to Jaylen Brown.

Brown was drafted third overall in 2016 behind Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram. Brown has stayed with Boston, the team who drafted him. Meanwhile, Simmons has proved to be a bust as a top draft pick and Los Angeles gave up on Ingram while skewing older in search of a “must win” 2020 title.

The pairing of Brown and Jayson Tatum has pundits predicting yearly that their time is coming. Initially, there were rumblings that Boston’s rejiggering may see Brown on another team, but Boston did extend him the $304M supermax contract and Brown has accepted.

In lieu of a formal press conference at Auerbach Center, Brown requested his extension announcement take place at his 7uice Bridge Program, a collaboration with MIT for minority high school students.

There are some other notable superstar players who will be up for major contract negotiations. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson are all extension eligible.

It will be interesting to see just how long Brown’s contract remains the most profitable in NBA history.

