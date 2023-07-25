Former Spurs forward Kyle Anderson to play in FIBA World Cup for China

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is planning to play in the upcoming FIBA World Cup...for China.

According to Reuters, Anderson’s maternal grandmother was born to a Chinese father which allows Anderson to obtain his Chinese citizenship.

Slo Mo was born in New York City and played high school basketball at St. Anthony’s in Jersey City, New Jersey before being attending UCLA. After two years with the Bruins, the Spurs signed Kyle with the last pick of the first round of the 2014 Draft, just after the Spurs picked up their fifth title.

He was the Summer League MVP in 2015.

Anderson played with the Spurs for his first four seasons before becoming a restricted free agent and signing with the Memphis Grizzlies. Another four seasons in where he had career bests in points per game, rebounds, field goal percentage, blocks, games started and minutes per game before he signed to the Minnesota Timberwolves where he he’ll start his tenth season in a few weeks.

In the press release announcing his Chinese citizenship, he was named Li Kai’er.

“With the promotion and support of all parties, Li Kai’er obtained Chinese nationality this morning,” the CBA said on its Weibo account, according to the Agence French-Presse. “We thank all parties for their support and help, Li’s family for their support, and the fans and media for their long-term attention to the Chinese men’s basketball team.”

FIBA Wold Cup Men’s Basketball begins August 25th.

