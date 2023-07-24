Determining how the Spurs will approach the new season

The dog days of summer are finally upon us. The dust is settling after a few months of hype around the draft, free agency and summer league. We now have a chance to start looking ahead to San Antonio Spurs training camp, and eventually the regular season in October. That means assessing the roster PATFO is putting together for next season.

For a team that secured a franchise changing player, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the Spurs roster. Namely, will they push for a playoff spot next season? In this episode of the Four Down Podcast, J.R. Wilco and I break down Jesse Pittsley’s piece on the likelihood of the Spurs tanking, and the two main options the Spurs could take for next season.

We also dig into the teams surplus of players, and speculate on which players could be cut before the beginning of the regular season. Even the players who do make the team will have question marks. Especially when it comes to the starting 5, as Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Zach Collins all have a legitimate claim to start games alongside Wembanyama. Finally, J.R. and I reveal a player we always hoped would suit up for the Silver and Black, but never did.