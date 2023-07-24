Jeremy Sochan hosts an internet talent show

San Antonio Spurs fan favorite Jeremy Sochan recently hosted a talent show on Instagram Live and posted a clip of one of his favorites.

Jeremy Sochan is hosting an Instagram Live talent show and this is the most impressive one of the bunch. pic.twitter.com/VYdoJxr7Jy — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) July 19, 2023

The sound effects kid certainly made an impression.

Sochan has a larger than life personality reflected in the way he carries himself on and off the court. He’s never afraid to stand down (any one else remember Markieff Morris?). He’s always dressed to the nines and making an appearance. Jeremy Sochan is living his best life and he’s just monied into his 20s.

I am not sure what’s more interesting, the kid making the sounds or Jeremy’s response.

Welcome to the Open Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.