Johnny Moore fired up about Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is been the toast of San Antonio since he was officially drafted by the San Antonio Spurs. In his first days in The Alamo City, he spent some time with Spurs legends. David Robinson, Sean Elliott, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili have all shared their wisdom with the newest member of The Silver & Black.

Another of those legends, Johnny Moore, who is one of the ten players whose number has been retired by the Spurs, is “fired up” about Wembanyama joining the franchise.

The former Longhorn graduated in 1979 and went 43rd overall in the NBA Draft. He played his entire career (sans one game) with the San Antonio Spurs. Moore suffered from “Desert Fever,” a rare and mysterious disease he contracted. The treatment involved administering a drug through a hole drilled into his skull.

Moore is still involved in basketball. These days he’s coaching the ABA’s Alamo City All Stars in San Antonio.

His time as a player and coach gives him a keen perspective on Wembanyama’s game. He believes Wemby’s career overseas better prepared him than players coming from the college and university route. His understanding of the game will give him an advantage.

Moore says he will be there when Wemby hits the court and plans to cheer him on.

Welcome to the Open Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.