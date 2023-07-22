Wembanyama has inspired local cuisine

Inspired culinary experiences are nothing new, and it should come as no surprise that San Antonio’s first #1 draft pick in over a quarter century is experiencing the wave of appreciation.

Victor4 Wembanyama had a hot dog named honor just last week.

The Wembynaso is an all beef frank wrapped in bacon and topped with sautéed onions, crispy fried onions, drizzled with Gruyere cheese sauce and served with a pickle spear slice on an 8 inch French baguette.

El Weinecero, downtown San Antonio’s premiere hot dog cart is located off East Houston Street and Broadway.

My wife and I made our way downtown to sample the specialty dog. Unfortunately, El Weinecero is only open at night, so I’ll be heading back and will post a full report.

Welcome to the Open Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.