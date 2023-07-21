Victor Wembanyama is already a pop culture mainstay

Wembanyama fandom has taken over. You can’t even turn around for a minute.

Last week at the ESPY’s (ESPN’s self-created award show), the show kicked off with a performance by Lil Wayne.

He played an updated, sport-themed version of his hit song “A Milli.” In it he references San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who just signed a 5-year extension on his contract with the organization.

He also name dropped Victor Wembanyama.

“You Pop ‘em ‘cause we pop ‘em like we coaching Wembanyama.”

Ever since Wemby’s name was called at the 2023 NBA Draft, he has been the object of scrutiny and praise from all directions. Great to know that even at an awards show highlighting sports, he is considered enough of an entity to garner some recognition from an all-star hip hop artist before he’s even hit the hardwood in his first regular season NBA game.

Let the Wembanyama fever officially begin.

