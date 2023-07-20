Manu Ginobili narrates a video for Great Springs Project

Great Springs Project has been established to design greenway between Austin and San Antonio connecting a network of spring-to-spring trails, linking Barton Springs, San Marcos Springs, Comal Springs, and San Antonio Springs. Great Springs Project addresses water, land, wildlife, and public health challenges facing the Central Texas region.

As part of their outreach, they released a short film, narrated by Manu Ginobili in Spanish. The four-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist has become quite the bike enthusiast, posting photos of his rides (and his riding partners) on social media.

The short film explains the goals and mission of Great Springs Project.

“The Great Springs Project provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to protect the Hill Country and the Edwards Aquifer while creating an amazing trail system connecting San Antonio and Austin. It’s vital that we work together to make this dream a reality as the impact of this Project will be felt for generations to come.”

The video can be seen HERE.

Don’t speak Spanish? No problema. You can see an English presentation of the video narrated by Texas native and Oscar-award winning actor Matthew McConaughey at this LINK.

