Damian Lillard’s fit with the Spurs timeline

The NBA free agency period has begun, but it’s not the signings that are making headlines right now. Last week superstar point guard, Damian Lillard, requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers after playing with the franchise for his entire career. Lillard is rumored to be targeting a move to the Miami Heat. However, ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne reported there is a lot of interest in the San Antonio Spurs, from Damian Lillard.

“Dame has a lot of respect for that organization. There’s a fascination with Wembanyama. There’s a fascination with the idea of Gregg Popovich… There’s a lot of interest from Dame’s side in the San Antonio Spurs”



How does the 33-year-old guard fit the Spurs current trajectory, though? As San Antonio builds around their newfound 19-year-old star, Victor Wembanyama, they have been targeting more youth and less veterans. Saying no to a 7-time all-NBA player and member of the NBA 75th anniversary team is difficult to do... but is it the right thing given the Spurs current position?

J.R. Wilco and I discuss what the Spurs should do about Damian Lillard on this week’s episode of the Four Down podcast. We also dig into the Spurs’ other free agency moves, including the trade for Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens, and re-signing Tre Jones, Julian Champagnie and Sandro Mamukelashvili to team-friendly deals. Finally J.R. and I discuss what we are looking for during the Spurs summer league run. Check out the podcast to find out who we think is poised to break out in July.