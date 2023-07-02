Victor Wembanyama has value to the San Antonio Spurs in more than one way

Ever since Victor Wembanyama donned a San Antonio Spurs baseball cap, everything has been shiny through our Fiesta-colored glasses.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment reportedly received roughly 4,000 new season ticket deposits with 51% of those new holders coming from Gen Z and Millennials, two groups that will usher in a younger fan base.

The side effect for casual fans will be an increased difficulty in finding tickets, and then, of course, their increased cost. According to NBACentral, last year’s Spurs home games came at an average cost of $69 per ticket. Now, people are paying $148 to get first glimpses of Wemby in Vegas next week.

In addition, draft night saw a 3,000% increase in year-over-year online traffic and sales. Much of those sales transpired in person at the Spurs Fan Shop at the AT&T Center as well as the Spurs FanShop website and the mobile merchandise truck.

In addition, the new Victor Wembanyama trading cards are out, and they are selling like hotcakes.

Wembanyama card sales on eBay have reached well over $1.1 million in the last month, as reported by KENS 5 television. Wembanyama’s card has been averaging $89.12.

While pundits, players, and coaches weigh in on Wembanyama’s value a s shooter, rebounder, play-maker, and as a confident, eloquent player, there is an obvious financial upside to landing the most hyped generational player in quite some time.

