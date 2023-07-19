Spurs Summer League dunks make ESPN highlight reel

Yesterday, Malika Andrews hosted a segment on NBA Today called Top of the Tops in which they showed some highlight dunks from the NBA Summer League.

The Spurs made the reel, but not not all of the dunks were spotlights on accomplishments of the Silver & Black.

The first dunk is actually against Victor Wembanyama. Kai Jones of the Charlotte Hornets did his best to put the top draft pick on his poster right out of the gate. I particularly appreciated Kendrick Perkins comment “I don’t know if that’s a dunk.”

Julian Champagnie’s dunk is just vicious, and his side eyeballing of James Nnagi was both smooth and insulting. One of the best dunks of the Summer League, by far.

And then of course, ESPN gave Wemby some retribution respect and added in the dunk that he tipped to himself was the finale for San Antonio. Perk’s statement that Wemby looks like he’s playing on a Nerf hoop make me shoot milk out my nose, and I haven't had milk in 30 years.

