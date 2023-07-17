News: Spurs waive Lamar Stevens

With the acquisition of Cameron Payne, the San Antonio Spurs roster looked crowded, with 18 players on a full-time NBA contract. With rumors of consolidation trades and cuts abound, the team made their first move to address the issue.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Spurs have waived Lamar Stevens.

The Spurs are waiving forward Lamar Stevens, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The defensive-minded Stevens averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 62 games (25 starts) for the Cavaliers last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2023

Stevens was acquired alongside Cedi Osman and two future second round picks, as part of a sign and trade that sent Max Strus to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Miami Heat. Stevens contract became fully guaranteed if he stayed on the roster after today, making him the easiest player to cut. After waiving him, the Spurs have 17 players on the roster, plus Sir’Jabari Rice on a two-way contract.

Stevens is known as a defensive-minded wing and a slasher offensively. He averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers last season. He becomes a name to watch for contenders who need a defensive wing on a cheaper contract.

After the move, and the acquisition of Payne, the Spurs have $2.9 million in cap space left. They will need to cut two more players before the NBA season starts in October.