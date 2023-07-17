What we learned from the summer Spurs win over the Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs were shorthanded with all of their sophomore NBA talent sitting out the last game of the summer league. Despite the lack of established NBA talent, the team still put on quite the offensive performance.

With a squad full of likely G League players, the Spurs handled the Thunder in a 98-94 victory. They showed the kind of depth that this organization can have extending all of the way down to their affiliate in Austin.

With the addition of the Trail Blazers G League team, only the Phoenix Suns don’t have an affiliate in the league. It’s quickly becoming the “minors” for basketball. In baseball, having a good farm system is one of the most important aspects of team building. NBA teams like the Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have shown that assembling talent in the G League can eventually net you good role players at the pro level. With Victor Wembanyama leading the team into the future, Austin will now become an important place to develop young players.

This summer the Spurs have had undrafted rookies, and two-way contract candidates shine in Sacramento and Las Vegas. Second-round selection Sidy Cissoko has impressed with his defensive aptitude, NBA-ready body and flair for the game in the open court.

.@iamcissoko with 10 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST in his final Summer League game pic.twitter.com/euU9o8qjNK — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 17, 2023

But he hasn’t necessarily showed the ability to be as productive in the half-court offensively. Someone like Cissoko is a prime G League candidate. He’s shown the potential to be an interesting NBA player, but still has enough holes in his game that he may not be ready to contribute in his rookie season. Some time in Austin to develop his game and get primary ball-handler reps could do him a lot of good.

Heck, even someone that didn’t play against OKC like Blake Wesley could use time in Austin. With the acquisition of Cameron Payne, Reggie Bullock and Cedi Osman, the Spurs have prioritized adding veteran role players this summer. It may be hard for players like Wesley to carve out a defined role. Giving him more reps in Austin can allow him to build off of the success he’s seen in the summer league.

The summer league has provided some data points that suggest the Spurs are going to have strong organizational depth. The Austin roster could be stacked with borderline NBA talent, or players who could eventually develop into it. It may be worth checking out the exciting G League team this season.

Observations: