The Cameron Payne trade gives Spurs a roster solution, and another dilemma

The San Antonio Spurs added another veteran on Sunday, acquiring Cameron Payne and a future second-round pick from the Phoenix Suns for one of their future second round picks. Payne seemingly fills a hole in the roster by adding a veteran point guard who can shoot off the bounce. He averaged 10.3 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 37% from three with Phoenix last season.

However, with the acquisition of Payne, the Spurs now have 18 players on the roster. That doesn’t even include Sidy Cissoko or Dominick Barlow, who could still sign full NBA deals. They can only take 15 players into the regular season. So they now find themselves in a position where cuts must be made.

On this episode of the Four Down Podcast, Tim Sawtelle and I react to the Payne trade, and what it means for the Spurs roster. We talk about roles for Reggie Bullock and Cedi Osman, as well as young players like Julian Champagnie and Malaki Branham. Hear that and more on this week’s episode.