Why the Spurs’ 2014 Championship was their sweetest

Okay NOW we are officially in the doldrums of the offseason. (Yes, I got it wrong in the Final Score for Friday’s game against the Pistons when I assumed that was the end. Maybe my exhausted brain was ready for a break, who knows.) As a result, I thought it was a good time to take our minds off of the crazy, exciting summer and reminisce a bit about the past, dreaming that one day history will repeat itself as a new path forward shines upon the Spurs.

Recently, ESPN released a video on why the Spurs’ 2014 championship was the best of them all. It doesn’t need any explanation here, and it’s something that has been discussed ad-nauseum, but it never gets old. So sit back, enjoy, and dream of the future while enjoying the past.

Welcome to the Open Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.