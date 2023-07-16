San Antonio vs Oklahoma City, Final Score: Spurs end summer league with a 98-94 win over the Thunder

The Spurs overcame a 31 point game from Jared Butler to win their final game of Summer League behind solid performances from Sidy Cissoko, Sir’Jabari Rice and Erik Stevenson. The Spurs led for most of the game, but the Thunder got the lead in the fourth by taking advantage of Spurs mistakes. The Spurs secured a win by closing out the game with a late surge that propelled them to a 98-94 win, securing a 3-2 record in the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League.

Observations

The consolation games are when a lot of fans just check out, but you don’t expect the game commentators to do that, as they just had all sorts of conversations about Summer League and didn’t pay any attention at all to the game action in the first quarter.

I was hoping that Blake Wesley might play tonight after his poor outing on Friday night, but the Spurs decided not to play him.

Erik Stevenson made the most of his start, scoring 10 of the first 14 points for the Silver and Black.

Sidy Cissoko looked like the strongest guy on the court, grabbing rebounds away from taller guys and setting tough picks on offense. He’s not great at scoring, but he’s already one of the best passers in summer league.

The arena was mostly empty at the start as a semifinal game was being played in the other arena across the hall from the Cox Pavilion. I thought it might fill up after the Rockets won their game around the end of the first quarter of the Spurs game, but it still looked pretty empty in the second half.

Charles Bediako was really dominant in the paint, making a strong case for the third 2-way spot if either Dom Barlow or Sidy Cissoko end up with a regular contract.

I’m not sure how important it is to win a Summer League championship, but the rings are pretty handsome.

The Spurs played a pretty dominant game on both ends of the court, but turnovers kept the score within reach, and when the Thunder started to hit shots, it got to be a close game. The Spurs were cold in to begin the final frame, and the Thunder tied it at 84 halfway through the fourth, eventually taking the lead.

Zhaire Smith bowled over two players on a charge in the third quarter, and I think that should have been two fouls.

I really like the way Sir’Jabari Rice goes around the court talking to his teammates. He’s not just a good basketball player, he seems to be a natural leader. I wouldn’t be surprised if he joins the regular roster later this year or next year.

Logan Johnson looks like he should be a better player that he actually is.

The Thunder made their big run when Cissoko was sitting to start the fourth, and the Spurs rebounded when he returned.

The Spurs are going on a break, like Ross and Rachael, and won’t play again until October. Enjoy your break, because once the season starts, it’s going to be intense!