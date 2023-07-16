It’s time for Las Vegas Summer League: Spurs vs Thunder

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After all of the scheduled games are played, and the playoff matchups are settled, the teams that don’t make the playoffs get one more game to give their players an additional game to practice and work on learning the plays. These games don’t mean anything for the standings (none of the Summer League games do, in fact), but it’s another important opportunity for the players to gain experience and for the coaches to teach.

If you’re a fan and you’re still watching, you might have a problem, because the only guys left playing will be the end of the bench guys who didn’t get much run in the first four games. It could end up being ugly to watch, but maybe you just are THAT addicted to watching basketball.

Hello, my name is Mark, and I’m an NBA-aholic. Thanks to all of you for showing up today, and I hope we can talk about our addiction in the comment thread. The good thing is that after today, we can all get a 3 month break.

Game Prediction:

There will be lots of sleeping fans in the stands today. A week in Las Vegas takes its toll.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder (Las Vegas Summer League)

July 16, 2023 | 6:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass (on delay)

TV: NBATV



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.