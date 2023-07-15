What we learned from the summer Spurs loss to the Pistons

This is truly a time for basketball die hards. Most of the stars have left Las Vegas to take a vacation, or get back to their regularly scheduled offseason workout plans. NBA teams are shutting down their best young players.

Late in the summer league is when guys on the fringes really get to prove themselves. For many this is the only chance they have to get in front of NBA scouts, coaches and front offices. For the fans that can mean watching some unfamiliar faces. But those faces can become household names one day, so it’s best to pay attention.

Back in 2010, an undrafted Harvard guard by the name of Jeremy Lin had a solid showing in the summer league for the Dallas Mavericks. He put up modest stats, averaging 8 points and 2 assists in 15 minutes. But the skills he showed popped for many teams. Fast forward to the following season, and Lin was filling Madison Square Garden with fans looking to watch the “Linsanity era” of Knicks basketball.

So when Charles Bediako shows signs of defending the rim at a high level, or Seth Millner shows off his smooth jump shot, don’t be too quick to discount them because they aren’t putting up crazy stats. The NBA journey takes guys a lot of different places, and summer league is where players can flash the skills that elevate them to a career in the pros.

With just one more game in the summer league, look for some of the individual skills that these guys flash. What can someone like Javante McCoy, Erik Stevenson, or Sadik Kabaca show? That’s the story for the San Antonio Spurs as they wind things down in Vegas.

Observations