Victor Wembanyama becomes the face of “Barcode” sports drink

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has his first major endorsement deal (outside of shoes, of course), becoming the face of Barcode: a plant-based sports energy drank cofounded by fellow NBA player Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma recently expressed his excitement to have Wemby on board via social media, stating, “As co-founder of Barcode, I would like to formally welcome my little BIG brother (Wemby) as the face of Barcode! Let’s get it!!!”

As Co-founder of Barcode want to welcome my little BIG brother @vicw_32 as the new face of the brand! let’s get it!!! pic.twitter.com/0dWlkz56hw — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 13, 2023

This is likely just the first of many sponsorships for Wemby, and surely several local ones are to come. I’m sure every taco joint in town will be looking for his business and hope have him represent them. (On that note, Spurs H-E-B commercial with Wemby getting the ingredients to make breakfast tacos, anyone?)

