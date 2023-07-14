Spurs honored as Humanitarian Team of the Year at ESPYS

The Spurs have been in the news a lot lately, but this time it’s for more reasons than just winning the most coveted top overall pick in two decades. On Wednesday night at the 2023 ESPYS award ceremony, the Spurs were honored as the Humanitarian Team of the Year for their work to support the victims of the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde in May 2022.

The @spurs are the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year pic.twitter.com/JYASrfM5ea — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 13, 2023

Since then, the team has formed the Sport for Healing Fund and partnered with multiple organizations to help the shooting victims’ families. They also held their annual open practice before the 2022-23 season at Uvalde High School and held a community fair and youth basketball clinics, inviting the children and their families to participate.

The Spurs have always been one of the best teams at giving back to their community in all of sports, whether it’s working at the food bank, handing out Christmas presents to underprivileged youth, the George Gervin Academy, or David Robinson helping found the Carver Academy. Former Spur Keita Bates-Diop is also a finalist for the NBA’s 2022-23 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for bringing awareness to the importance of CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) training in sports.

Congratulations, Spurs, and keep up the good work!

