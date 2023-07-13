Report: The Spurs have shut down Malaki Branham for the rest of Summer League

Another Spur has shown enough in Summer League that he is being shut down the rest of the way. This time it’s Malaki Branham, the 20th overall pick from last year who has been ruled out for the remainder of Summer League.

After scoring 29 points in the win over Washington on Tuesday, second-year guard Malaki Branham has been ruled out for the rest of summer league. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) July 13, 2023

In three games in Las Vegas, Branham has averaged 17.3 points while shooting 47.6 percent from three on seven attempts per game, and that’s even after only shooting 1-17 from the field in the Spurs loss to Portland. His best game came on Tuesday against the Wizards, where he scored 29 points on 12-20 shooting, including 5-6 from three.

After watching the team from the bench on Tuesday, the Spurs also announced that Victor Wembanyama has been sent home for a well-deserved vacation. The Spurs have at least one more game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, and if they make the playoffs, the semi-finals are on Sunday, and the finals are on Monday.