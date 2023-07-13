Gregg Popovich and the best summer an NBA coach has ever had

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich might be having the best summer of his life. His team just signed Victor Wembanyama. After securing a 5 year contract larger than any ever agreed to by an NBA coach, his attention turns to his Hall of Fame Induction. As the winningest coach of all time, it was only a matter of when he would be inducted, and he’ll have Duncan, Ginobili and Parker alongside him. Once he has begrudgingly accepted his honor, he can focus on reaching unseen heights with rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Despite recovering from Covid, Jacob Douglas chats with me about where Pop could take the team in the next 5 years, how our expectations for next season have been impacted by Wembanyama, and which skills and players will translate to regular season basketball. Check out Jacob’s Michael Jordan’s Flu Game-esque level performance on the 18th episode of the Four Down podcast!