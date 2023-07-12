Join the San Antonio Spurs Hype Squad

The Spurs Hype Squad is about to go into their sixth season. And you can be part of the team.

Per the Spurs Organization press release:

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting open auditions for qualified performers to join the Spurs Hype Squad. The first round of auditions for the 2023-2024 season are being accepted virtually through Thursday, July 13. Audition applications and videos can be submitted at nba.com/spurs/hype-squad.

What exactly are the Spurs looking for in their Hype Squad?

The Hype Squad is looking for talented break-dancers, tumblers and stunters passionate about promoting team spirit and fan engagement to join their entertainment team for the 2023-2024 NBA season. The audition process will consist of two virtual rounds followed by an invite-only third round, which will be conducted in-person. The group is looking to add members to all three talent groups: stunting, dancing and breakdancing with skill experience in:

Kip up for everyone

Triple turn for dancers

Hand hops and windmills for break dancers

Standing tuck and specialty tumbling pass to tuck/layout/full for tumblers

Toss hands to lib, toss extension, specialty stunt with dismount – shotgun, corkscrew, double down for co-ed stunters

Hype Squad performs at all home games as well as preseason games and community appearances.

With a wide range of talents, the Spurs Hype Squad values diversity and inclusion and approaches their team structure with those values in mind. Since their founding in 2018, the Spurs Hype Squad has made three international appearances in Mexico City, Dominican Republic and Brazil and has grown their brand through community outreach and social media campaigns.

The window is closing for applications, so don’t put off yours.

