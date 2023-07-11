San Antonio vs. Washington Final Score: Spurs win first game in Vegas without Wembanyama, 96-85

No Victor Wembanyama, no problem. The San Antonio Spurs handled the Washington Wizards in their first Las Vegas Summer League game without Wemby, 96-85.

The summer Spurs were led by the sophomores, as Malaki Branham, Dominick Barlow, Julian Champagnie and Blake Wesley all scored in the double digits. What has become the summer league team’s core four look to be hitting their stride in the heat of Vegas. Branham bounced back from a poor shooting night on Sunday with an impressive 27-point game where he shot 12-20 from the field and 5-6 from three. Barlow played well on both ends once again, adding in 20 points and 7 rebounds on 9-15 shooting.

Xavier Cooks shined for Washington with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Spurs hot shooting and ball movement proved to be the deciding factor late in the game as they outscored the Wizards 30-20 in the fourth quarter, while shooting 37.5% from three.

Observations: