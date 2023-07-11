It’s time for Las Vegas Summer League: Spurs vs Wizards

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Remember, you can’t spell victory without Victor ... right? That didn’t work out for the Summer League Spurs on Sunday night, despite Wembanyama’s rebound from a somewhat shaky debut, scoring 27 points in a losing effort. While he was great, some of the other Spurs didn’t play well at all, with Malaki Branham and Julian Champagnie both having poor shooting performances after carrying the team for much of the previous three summer league contests.

Victor has been shut down for the rest of the Summer League schedule, as planned. He got an introduction to the NBA game and gave Gregg Popovich a good idea of what he needed to work on with his new young superstar. The rest of the Summer League squad will continue on, and tonight will be a good chance for Branham and Champagnie to bounce back with the kind of performances they showed in the California Classic League. Expect a lot more minutes for the players at the back of the rotation for the rest of Summer League as the Spurs plan to wrap up their work with the experienced players and give young players more chances to exhibit their games to fans and scouts in the audience. Erik Stevenson will be a player to watch, as he’s done some good work for the summer squad and has earned some extended play time.

The Spurs have one more game scheduled after tonight, on Friday evening against the Pistons. It’s likely they will have an additional game this weekend (either as part of the championship tournament, or an additional practice game), but that game will not be scheduled until after the playoff standings are set.

Game Prediction:

Sidy Cissoko will score an unusual summer league triple double, with points, rebounds and fouls.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards (Las Vegas Summer League)

July 11, 2023 | 9:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBATV, NBA League Pass (on delay)

TV: NBATV



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.