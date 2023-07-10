Report: Spurs shut down Victor Wembanyama after two Summer League games

We got our little taste of Wembymania, and now it’s over until the start of the 2023-24 season. After two games in the Las Vegas Summer League, the Spurs are shutting down top overall pick Victor Wembanyama for the remainder of the season so he can rest and recuperate after a whirlwind of a year, per Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express News.

Can report Victor Wembanyama is now 100% finished with summer league, per the Spurs.



All along, two games was the plan. Spurs wanted him to get a taste of the NBA, and he got it. Team saw what it wanted to see, now giving him a break after a busy 12 months. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) July 10, 2023

It is unclear if he will remain with the team in Vegas for the Spurs’ remaining two games (or up to four if they make the “playoffs”), but regardless this comes as little surprise, as the rumor all along was that Wemby would play in two games (if at all) and then be shut down to avoid injury and taking any further unnecessary risks. Fortunately, he came out unscathed (save for a scratch to the face), which is more than can be said for two of his fellow top 4 picks in Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson, who both left their Friday match-up with injuries that, while not serious or longterm, are a reminder of the perils of Summer League. (And yes, it’s no riskier than playing in an NBA game, but it goes without saying that there’s a huge difference in the circumstances.)

While Wemby spent hist first game just getting a feel for the NBA (and not dominating like many fans had hoped he would), he turned it on in his second game, putting up 27 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks with some razzle dazzle moves along the way. It’s a tiny sample size of mixed results (if you are someone who takes Summer League that seriously), but he left us this highlight tape to keep watching over and over again until October. Until then, get some rest, Wemby! You’ve more than earned it.