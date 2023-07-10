What we learned from Wemby’s big game against the Trail Blazers

Now that was what everyone paid to see when they bought their unusually expensive tickets for the Las Vegas Summer League. For better or worse (for him and his teammates), it was always about Victor Wembanyama. In his first game in the American spotlight on Friday, he struggled to find his spots but patiently played within the system by making the right reads to find his teammates and being a force on defense. However, those aren’t the type of stats people appreciate, and he was unfairly eviscerated online by haters for already being a bust.

He had already said he wouldn’t dominate in his first game because he would be focusing on setting his teammates up while leading on defense (not that we or anyone else listened — thanks, Britany Spears). However, it didn’t take much longer than that, because in his second game, after a slow first quarter for the Spurs as a whole, he came alive and took over, nearly leading his team to a 16-point fourth quarter comeback (reminder: these are 10-minute quarters, not 12).

He finished the game with 27 points on 9-14 shooting (2-4 from three), 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. (Although it felt like more. Expect many games like Tim Duncan in Game 6 of 2003 finals — not the near quadruple-double part, but where the scorekeepers just won’t catch every single block he makes). Wemby picked his moments to attack, with a nine-point burst in the second quarter to keep the game from getting away from the Spurs and 10 points as a part of the Spurs torrid run in the fourth, with his final bucket being a huge three to get the Spurs within a point with under two minutes left. He drove to the bucket, took the open threes, and showed off his midrange game. Fans got to see it all.

While they would go on to lose for the first time in four tries in Summer League, the crowd wasn’t buzzing over the result, but rather getting to see the true potential of a superstar while experiencing some Wembymania in the process. This may or may not be the last we see of him it until October — Coach Matt Nielsen said he is not sure if Wemby will play another SL game, and Wemby himself said he plans to disappear from the media’s eye for the next month or so — but if this is it for now, he certainly gave everyone a night to remember and something to cling to for the next three months.

Takeaways