Spurs Coyote is one of the most popular NBA mascots

As summertime rolls on, the Spurs continue their 50th season of festivities with more episodes of The Ring of the Rowel. The Spurs docuseries continues to highlight their half-century in San Antonio. Videos to the Big 3, The Admiral, and The Iceman as well as fitting tributes to Red McCombs and the Spurs five championships have all been aired throughout the last year.

Episode 43 focuses on the Spurs fearless mascot, The Coyote.

Tim Dirk, the originator of The Coyote, gets the spotlight that alludes the person behind the mask. He was the one who brought all of the athleticism to the mascot, elevating the arena attendance and energy.

