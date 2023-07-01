Spurs trade for Cavaliers Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and draft capital

After a relatively quiet first day of free agency, the San Antonio Spurs have acquired their first new faces of the offseason. They do it via a three-team sign and trade with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

San Antonio acquired Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second round pick, while Cleveland signed Max Strus to a 4-year, $64 million deal. Miami acquires a second round pick in the process, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Max Strus has agreed on a four-year, $63M sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. In three-team deal, Heat get a second-round pick and Spurs acquire Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-rounder. pic.twitter.com/xKAmqlx3aF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The details of the trade are not yet finalized, and it’s unclear what kind of second round pick the Spurs received, and what they gave up to make the deal work. They do net a combined $9 million in expiring salary to go along with the draft assets.

Osman has been a mainstay in Cleveland’s rotation dating back to the LeBron James and Kyrie Irving teams from years ago. This past season he averaged 8.7 points and shot 37% from three point range. At 6-foot-7, he figures to slot into the role Keita Bates-Diop left behind as a 3&D wing who can play inside and out.

Stevens played a smaller role for Cleveland, but did start 25 games last season. He averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds on 45% shooting from the field. Stevens has a $1.9 million contract that could easily be moved or waived in another deal. If he is staying, the 6-foot-6 forward figures to be another depth piece in San Antonio’s front court.

It was always likely that with all of their cap room, the Spurs would take on some money to acquire draft capital. Remember that with the new CBA introducing the second luxury tax apron, second rounders have more value in trade, as they provide cheap young players for contending teams.