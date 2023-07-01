Spurs react to Wembanyama at practice for Summer League

We are knee deep into the NBA free agency, and yet, fervor for Wembanyama has yet to decline. During the free agency telecasts, they continued to play this video of Victor working out in preparation of Las Vegas Summer League.

As you can see, his teammates are as impressed with seeing him in person as the pundits who reported on him leading up to the NBA Draft.

Wembanyama will not join the Spurs for the California Classic in Sacramento on Monday and Wednesday, but he is scheduled to play in Vegas, though the amount of games and minutes he will play have yet to be determined.

