Watch the NBA Draft from the AT&T Center

The cover photo is from a ticket resale marquee in downtown San Antonio. I caught it on a bike ride last week. Thought is was poignant to the season tickets sale skyrocketing and wanted to share.

The most recent press release from the Spurs Organization is also a welcome share today:

SAN ANTONIO SPURS HOST WATCH PARTY AT THE AT&T CENTER TO CELEBRATE NO. 1 PICK IN THE NBA DRAFT

Free Watch Party Presented by Ticketmaster Will Mark Spurs Highest Overall Pick in 26 Years

SAN ANTONIO (June 8, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today they are hosting an official Spurs draft watch party on Thursday, June 22 at the AT&T Center. Fans are invited to watch the 2023 NBA Draft live from within the arena as the Spurs make their first number one draft selection in 26 years. Tickets are free and required for entry but do not guarantee access, as entry will be granted on a first come, first served basis until capacity is reached.

Tickets are now available while supplies last at Spurs.com/draft. Season ticket members will receive a special invitation that includes early access to the arena. Season ticket deposits are being accepted now on Spurs.com.

The official Spurs draft watch party will stream live coverage of the 2023 NBA Draft from ESPN, including the Spurs number one overall pick, inside the arena until 9:30 p.m. The official afterparty kicks off at 8:30 p.m. in the ULTRA Club where fans can enjoy live music from E7 Band and continue to watch the draft broadcast until the Spurs make the 33rd overall pick.

Watch Party Details

Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at the AT&T Center

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the draft broadcast beginning at 6:30 p.m.

While tickets are required for entry, they do not guarantee access, as entry will be granted on a first come, first served basis until capacity is reached

Parking is free and will open at 3:30 p.m.

Spurs Fan Shop will be open with a number of new merchandise items

Party includes tunes by Spurs game favorite DJ Quake, appearances by Coyote, photo ops, games, prizes, giveaways and more

Open to fans of all ages

Tickets are non-transferable, and the billing address must be from the San Antonio/Austin region. P.O. Box billing addresses are not accepted

