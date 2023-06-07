Discussing waived-Chris Paul’s potential fit with the Spurs

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report tweeted this afternoon that the Phoenix Suns will be releasing Chris Paul.

Chris Paul plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, sources say. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

He joins a relatively weak free agent class as the NBA Finals shift to Miami for games 3 and 4. Could his leadership and fierce desire to win be a worthwhile addition in San Antonio? With a large need at the position, and Paul’s obvious willingness to move down the pecking order in a competitive environment, perhaps this could be an opportunity for the Spurs to guarantee a higher than anticipated floor.

