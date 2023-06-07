Wembanyama’s diet and workout are … quite regimented

7’3” frame holding 220 pounds, an 8 foot wingspan, and a size 21 tennis shoe. Victor Wembanyama has worked with a team of trainers as he works out daily. He has his own special exercises, meals, and routines including zero weightlifting.

What the preemptive top draft pick does must be seen to believe. Check out the video and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Modeling his game after Kevin Durant, another skinny, tall superstar shows just how extensive his plans for the NBA have been molded.

From Beyond the Arc:

“Victor Wembanyama has been on a WILD diet and workout routine since an early age! And he continues to build muscle drawing comparisons to the NBA’s best. What do you think of Wemby’s diet and workout routine?”

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.