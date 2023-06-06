Vinny Del Negro “The best years of my NBA career were in San Antonio”

One cannot talk of the 90s version of the San Antonio Spurs without talking about Vinny Del Negro.

Drafted in 1988, Del Negro kicked off his career with the Sacramento Kings before joining the Spurs in 1992. He spent six seasons with the team while they were building around David Robinson.

One of the pioneers of NBA players to migrate into international ball, Vinny played in Italy, winning an Italian League Championship before joining the Silver & Black. He returned to Italy after being in San Antonio to regroup, then returned to the NBA to finish out his playing career.

A multi-talented baller, Del Negro has since served as a coach for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers before moving into broadcasting with NBA TV.

In episode 22 of Bill Schoening’s Sound of Spurs podcast, he and Vinny take a deeper dive into Del Negro’s history, childhood on the doorsteps of the Naismith Hall of Fame, and his tenure with the San Antonio Sours, where he spent a majority of his career and is still an esteemed former player.

From The Sound of Spurs podcast:

Vinny Del Negro takes us through his experiences with the NBA. First, Vinny talks about his role with and the history of the National Basketball Hall of Fame. Then Vinny shares what it was like playing for Jimmy V, he shares what it was like being drafted by the Sacramento Kings and then explains why he decided to play overseas. Later, Vinny talks about how he landed with the Spurs, and what it was like playing alongside Avery Johnson, Tim Duncan and David Robinson. Vinny finishes up discussing the legacy of the Spurs!

