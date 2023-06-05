Wembanyama’s defense leads Mets 92 to the French league finals

Victor Wembanyama and Mets 92 bounced back in Game 4, playing inspired basketball to eliminate ASVEL with a final score of 71-69.

Wemby had a relatively quiet first half but delivered the goods in the second half to knock out the highly rated ASVEL. Most notably, with the game on the line and the clock ticking away, he delivered a crucial block on forward Alex Tyus from ASVEL.

Wemby's 5th block of the game helps seal the @Metropolitans92 spot in the LNB Finals! pic.twitter.com/FyMhGxjR6g — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2023

Other highlights for included an impressive dish to Bilal Coulibaly for a monster dunk, a step back three pointer over 7 footer Youssoupha Fall, a pivotal mid range jumper with the shot clock winding down in the 4th quarter, as well as two handed block on a dunk attempt from Tyus.

Victor Wembanyama got UP to block this dunk with two hands pic.twitter.com/vb039KIFXh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023

Victor Wembanyama hits the SMOOTH stepback three pic.twitter.com/1eaMEoth18 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023

Wemby’s final stats were 15 points (12 in second half), 8 rebounds, 5 blocks , 2 assists, and 1 steal. Game 1 of the LNB Pro A finals will be against number 1 seed Monaco Basket this Saturday, June 10 at 1:30 pm CST on the NBA app.