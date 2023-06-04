Derrick White got a text from Pop after game 6 buzzer-beater

If, by now, you haven’t seen this shot, then you’ve missed the most exciting moment of the NBA postseason.

If you aren’t aware, losing playoff games at the buzzer tends to be Jimmy Butler’s thing:

Considering the Miami Heat came back in Game 7, Monsieur Buckets might be able to shake off the stigma and perhaps turn the tide.

I am certain all Pounders know that Derrick White started his career in San Antonio with the Spurs. On Draft Night 2017, Derrick was chosen with the 29th pick. But it was his phone call with Pop that endeared fans immediately to him.

His work ethic and demeanor made him a perfect fit for the Spurs.

In typical Popovich fashion, a bond has been formed that keeps the Spurs head coach in touch with his former player. After White’s magnificent buzzer beater in Game 6 staving off elimination and giving the Boston Celtics one final opportunity, Derrick received a text from his former coach.

“A lot of people that I didn’t even know they had my number. A lot of people from a lot of different aspects of my basketball career: my high school coach, college coaches. Pop [Popovich] texted me, so it was a little bit of everybody,” White said.

White was traded last season to the Celtics for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round pick (Blake Wesley), and a 2028 first-round pick swap as the Boston geared up for a deep postseason run. They made it to the Finals last year and the Conference Finals this season, but were unable to get over the hump, in no part due to White’s essential contributions.

Personally, I hope White returns to San Antonio when Boston blows up this squad, which inevitably happens when a team reaches the precipice but cannot overcome. White coming off the bench in a year or two could be the difference in the Spurs postseason dreams.

Of course, I tend to see things through Fiesta-colored glasses and look forward to the opposition in the comments section.

