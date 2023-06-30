 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Julian Champagnie signs four-year, $12 million deal with the Spurs

After an impressive close to the season on a two-way, Champagnie has earned himself a guaranteed contract.

By Marilyn Dubinski
Portland Trail Blazers v San Antonio Spurs Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

When Brian Wright said they were interested in rolling last season’s Spurs back and seeing what they can do with the addition of Victor Wembanyama, he wasn’t kidding. The Spurs have signed another of their three restricted free agents, this time swingman Julian Champagnie to a four-year, $12 million contract, with the final year being a team option.

Champagnie joined the Spurs via the waiver wires on a two-way contract for their final 15 games of the season as depth waned due to injury and other ... reasons. He impressed in his short time in San Antonio, averaging 11 points and four rebounds while shooting over 40% from three. It’s no surprised he earned a guaranteed contract, and he’ll have more chances to show he deserves regular rotation minutes in Summer League, which begins in Sacramento on Sunday, June 3.

Welcome back to San Antonio, Julian!

