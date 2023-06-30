Tre Jones resigns with the Spurs on two-year, $20 million contract

The first big free agency news for the Spurs has hit, and it’s one that will make many fans happy: Tre Jones is returning on a very team-friendly contract of two years, $20 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski.

The Spurs extended Jones a qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent and let the market determine his value, but odds are they already knew he was coming back considering an agreement was reached so quickly, and he possibly could have waited them out for more money. Last season as the starting point guard, Jones averaged 12.9 points and dished out 6.6 assists while being a steadying presence on the court, which is exactly what the Spurs will need with Victor Wembanyama joining the fold.

We’ll have more on what this means for the Spurs soon, so stay tuned!