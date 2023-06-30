Austin Spurs name Will Voigt as new head coach

The Austin Spurs announced Will Voigt as head coach. Willis Hall and Pierre Parker have been named assistant coaches on Voigt’s staff, joining Jesse Childs who returns for his third season as an assistant.

Voigt most recently served as head coach for Zamalek of the Egyptian Basketball Super League where the team finished third in the 2022 Basketball Africa League Playoffs. Before that, Voigt was head coach for the Angola National Team in 2017 and helped qualify them for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Voigt ties to the Spurs began when he spent two seasons as a video coordinator from 1999-2001.

Voigt, Hall, and Parker will as serve as assistant coaches to Matt Nielsen when the Spurs head to Sacramento for the California Classic Summer League next week.

