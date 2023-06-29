Spurs Announce California Classic Summer League Roster

The Spurs announced their summer league roster for the California Classic, a two game series in Sacramento next week. The roster is filled predominantly by rookies but includes some familiar faces as well.

Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Dominick Barlow and Julian Champagnie highlight the returners from last year’s Spurs roster. Another key piece of the team is San Antonio’s second round selection, Sidy Cissoko, the forward from the G League Ignite. Two-way contract signee Sir’Jabari Rice, and training camp invitees Charles Bediako, Seth Millner and Logan Johnson will likely play large roles on the team as well.

Notably missing from the roster is second-year player Jeremy Sochan and first overall pick Victor Wembanyama. There has been no word on Sochan’s involvement with the summer league team, and the Spurs announced Wednesday that Wembanyama would not be joining the team in Sacramento but would travel with them to Las Vegas.

The roster also features some G League alumni that haven’t see NBA minutes. Chaundee Brown and Justin Kier have both played for the Austin Spurs, while Javante McCoy has spent time with the South Bay Lakers. In typical San Antonio fashion, the roster includes a handful of international prospects, including: Sadik Kabaca who last played Glatasaray in Turkey, Josh Carlton who played college ball at UCONN and Houston before spending a year with Le Mans in France, as well as Justin Gorham, another Houston grad who last played for Rytas Vilnius in Lithuania.

Matt Nielsen will coach the summer league team for their two games in Sacramento on July 3rd and July 5th against the Hornets and Lakers. The team will host its first practices this Thursday and Friday in San Antonio.