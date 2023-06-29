Watch “Arrival: the Origin Story of Victor Wembanyama”

There is no shortage of video of Wembanyama at the NBA Draft or that days that followed as he made his way into the heart of Spurs Nation, but there are still many among us who knew not of Victor Wembanyama prior to the weeks building up to the lottery.

Victor is the son of two athletes. His father was a track and field athlete and his mother, a basketball coach and former player. Additionally, his grandparents played basketball.

This fan-made video shows highlights from throughout Victor’s youth, back when we was a 5’6” at age seven. His dominant ability was clear from the beginning and the video does a great job of showing his growth as a player and telling his story as Wembanyama developed physically and emotionally into the player who continues to impress even those at the highest level of basketball.

There is even footage of the now infamous meeting between Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Robert where the teen loomed over Robert and took him to the hoop with panache.

This documentary is chocked full of information, even a guest appearance by our own Tony Parker (with Boris Diaw in the footage as well).

