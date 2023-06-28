Victor Wembanyama will not travel Sacramento for Summer League

San Antonio Spurs fans have anticipated the first game from Victor Wembanyama wearing the Silver and Black since they received the number one overall pick in May. They will have to wait just a bit longer.

The Spurs announced today that Wembanyama will not travel to Sacramento with the summer league team for their two games on July 3rd and July 5th. He will join the team on their trip to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League. He will also be present for the team’s first practices on Thursday and Friday. Wembanyama’s first game appearance in a Spurs jersey should come on July 7th against Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in Vegas.

Wembanyama is just two weeks removed from playing in the LNB Pro A finals in France. Whereas most prospects have had months since their last game of competitive basketball. After announcing that he will not play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this summer, it’s clear that Wemby is prioritizing rest this offseason as he prepares for his rookie year.

No other announcements have been made on participants for the summer league squad. Rookies like Sidy Cissoko, Sir’Jabari Rice, Charles Bediako, Setric Milner and Erik Stevenson are likely to join the team. It remains to be seen whether the likes of Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Dominick Barlow and Julian Chamagnie will be on the roster. Expect an announcement on the players who will make up the roster in Sacramento and Vegas in the near future.