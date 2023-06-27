The Spurs approach to Wembanyama is “a family thing”

The Spurs have been making the rounds in the national media lately, and it’s not just Victor Wembanyama doing all the talking. We already heard from Sean Elliott on the Dan Patrick Show, who was at the now famous Legends Dinner along with Wemby, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan (plus Coach Pop — just because he wasn’t in the picture doesn’t mean he wasn’t there), and now Spurs media correspondent Michelle Beadle has appeared on the Rich Eisen Show with further details.

Perhaps the best part was just reminding everyone of what a big, huge family the Spurs are. Four legends who still live in town got together with Wemby on day 1, likely leaving the kid star-struck and feeling like he was living a dream, but that’s just who the Spurs are and what makes them unique compared to many other organizations. Like Michelle says, it’s a family thing.

There was also another funny moment when Rich was asking about how ecstatic Pop must by to have Wemby around, and Michelle generated laughs with “It’s like Al Pachino having a baby at 82!” before diving further into Pop’s renewed sense of coaching that started well before the Spurs won the lottery but likely just got even more juice.

️ @MichelleDBeadle



“It’s like Al Pacino having a baby at 82!”



This has to be only show where a comparison between Gregg Popovich and the Academy Award winner was made today:#NBA #NBATwitter #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/YXo5p5nER4 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 26, 2023

You can catch the entire thing below, and like always it’s well worth it thanks to Michelle’s insider knowledge and sense of humor. Summer League is just a week away, so it won’t be long before we finally get to see Wemby in (sorta) Silver and Black!