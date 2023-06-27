Spurs legend Tony Parker says San Antonio is the “perfect place” for Victor Wembanyama

There has been no shortage of pundits who have stated that the San Antonio Spurs were the ideal landing spot for #1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama. But Tony Parker has stated that San Antonio is the “perfect place” for Wemby to have been drafted, and he should know.

Parker, who will be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame later this summer, played all but one of his NBA seasons with the Spurs, racking up four titles and 2007 Finals MVP.

Childhood photos of Wembanyama in Tony Parker’s #9 Spurs jersey have made the rounds on the internet.

“I know he wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny, with the French connection we built over the years. And he is going to keep the legacy going. It’s pretty cool.”

Just days before the draft, Wembanyama completed his final season with Metropolitans 92, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

“He is unique. His set of skills is unique. You know, we never saw a guy, a 7’5” (player), shooting like that, and having the dribbling skills that he has, and the way that he plays the game, it is just different. I can’t wait to see him play with the Spurs.”

Parker, the majority owner of French club Villeurbanne, has a good relationship with Wembanyama, who played a season for that team.

Wemby played one season for the French basketball club Villeurbanne, of which Parker is the majority owner. He and Victor exchanged texts once it was determined the Spurs had the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. His advice to the nineteen-year-old phenom — be yourself.

“He does not care about the pressure and expectation, and I think the Spurs is the perfect place for him. He is in very good hands.”

