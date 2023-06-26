Watch Spurs “Rapid Fire” with Sidy Cissoko

If you watch the San Antonio Spurs games on Bally Sports Southwest, you know that throughout the season the organization airs a variety of ways that fans can get to know players.

From out in the public performing community services to what the players are like at home, Spurs fans always have access to their team.

In coming back from commercial breaks during games, we often catch Rapid Fire, a thirty second segment where questions are thrown at a player in quick succession asking a variety of questions from the player’s background to favorites to thoughts on San Antonio.

One of the Spurs most recent French acquisitions, Sidy Cissoko, jumped in on a segment recorded behind the scenes in-between having his photos taken in his new #25 jersey,

Watch Rapid Fire with Sidy and get to know a little more about the Spurs draft pick.