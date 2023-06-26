How Sidy Cissoko fell to the Spurs

After a long wait, and very little debate, Victor Wembanyama is officially a member of the San Antonio Spurs, and the franchise selected another international prospect in Sidy Cissoko while getting two future second round picks. Many NBA analysists had Cissoko pegged as a first round talent, but the Spurs snagged him with the 44th pick — does that say more about his capabilities, or San Antonio’s luck?

