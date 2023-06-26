Wembanyama’s whirlwind lifestyle

J.J. Redick hit the nail on the head when he interviewed Victor Wembanyama the day before he became a Spur: the NBA Draft is just the beginning. From all we have learned, Wembanyama eats, drinks, and breathes basketball. He has a tight regimen, a detailed nutrition plan, and a schedule of a man...well, of a man who just went first overall in the NBA Draft.

He finished playing basketball overseas (Thursday before last) on 6/15/23. And since then, it has been a whirlwind. He traveled from France to New York, tossed the first pitch at a New York Yankees game.

He appeared on Good Morning America, and sat down with J.J. Redick for his first ever podcast.

He attended (and ruled) the NBA Draft. As he stated during “Meet the Rookies,” he spent two hours traveling from Manhattan to Brooklyn to get to the venue. After having his name called, he spent another two hours making the rounds of interviews.

He continued the jet setting life, taking a private plane from New York to San Antonio where he was greeted by a bevy of fans who braved Texas’ ongoing heat wave for a first glimpse of the 7’5” French star.

He had dinner at Bliss where the now viral picture of Wembanyama, Sean Elliott, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and Tim Duncan was taken.

Couldn’t ask for better role models pic.twitter.com/lcw7cvbeTt — Wemby (@vicw_32) June 25, 2023

Victor stated, “I learned more in one hour of dinner than in my entire life about the NBA.”

On Saturday, The Spurs hosted a welcome event at the Arneson River Theater for Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko. We learned Wemby has already sampled and likes breakfast tacos.

Wemby grabbed another meal at Upscale, a Southtown favorite of Gregg Popovich.

It’s like having a rock star in town, but instead of passing through, we are blessed to have him here on a long-term basis.

I’m sure we can all imagine how difficult it is for a nineteen-year-old to relocate. Think about a freshman heading off to college. But instead of setting up in a dorm, you’re in the spotlight with an instant fan base. At 7’5”, there’s no such thing as an incognito appearance. And for all intents and purposes, you’ll spend the next years under a microscope of adoration and scrutiny.

Then again, if you’ve heard Wembanyama speak, you know he is far more grounded than your average teen. He is not afraid or even anxious about the road ahead. And just like his 74-year-old counterpart, he sees basketball as a sport and not the end-all, be-all of his existence.

That said, he’s a consummate professional and a fierce competitor, so we can all look forward to his first Summer League game in Silver and Black.

