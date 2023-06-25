Wemby on Duncan, Robinson, Ginobili dinner: “They’ve already started to take great care of me”

It wouldn’t be Pop’s Spurs if there wasn’t fine dining involved, and the Spurs legends - David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Sean Elliott met Victor Wembanyama to share a meal and discuss things.

Couldn’t ask for better role models pic.twitter.com/lcw7cvbeTt — Wemby (@vicw_32) June 25, 2023

Victor, who has shown great poise and depth for a man just nineteen, obviously embraced his new surroundings and took to his predecessors as mentors.

Other members of the Spurs organization, including head coach Gregg Popovich, were present, but this photo op was players only.

And Victor had some wonderful things to say afterwards: like how he’d learned more about the league in 2 hours than he had in his whole life.

Seems that the team has ensured that their top pick is treated well, and feels every bit of the value the organization has for him — since the young man said, “They’ve already started to take great care of me.”

To watch the whole “Meet the Rookies” event, watch the video below:

