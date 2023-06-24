Spurs Las Vegas Summer League schedule announced

The hype around Visitor Wembanyama and consequently the San Antonio Spurs (basketball’s most “boring” franchise) has taken full effect. There is no shortage of analysis and commentary and because of the NBA’s design, year round attention is the new style.

There is very little time from the end of the NBA Finals to the NBA Draft, through free agency to Summer League right into regular season (with the Naismith Hall of Fame in there).

The NBA has released the Spurs schedule for Las Vegas Summer League.

Noticeably, this season the Spurs games will all be in the Thomas & Mack Center, the larger of the two courts utilized in the 11-day event.

Via a press release:

The NBA announced today the game and broadcast schedules for NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023, which will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. All 76 games of the 11-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews) or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App or NBA App.

Want to attend? You can grab tickets for NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 by visiting NBAEvents.com.

