Celebrating Wembanyama with thousands at the AT&T Center

Being excited about Wembanyama is an understatement. Statistically, Victor is destined for superstardom and his ceiling cannot be seen through the clouds. But all reports from last night’s draft presentation (and I must say, I am growing fan of J. J. Redick as a commentator, argue with me in the comments), Wembanyana seems even more grounded than Tim Duncan. Could that be possible?

In Texas, we do big, so my daughter and I rolled on out to the AT&T Center to watch the NBA Draft with a wild pack of Spurs fans.

The arena was as energetic and loud as a rock concert and the fervor was infectious. The anticipation was packed with hope and positivity. We were all there to celebrate together.

And it didn’t take long before the broadcast kicked off.

I actually recorded the whole thing. I am sure there are better quality recordings out there, but just in case...

What can I say, we loaded up on Wembanyama gear. Warning, the lines for Jerseys was long and will be at every game this year. But they are worth it. Or so it appeared, they sold out before I could nab one. See what I mean?

It’s going to be a great season.

Go! Spurs! Go!

